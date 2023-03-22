Jaxon Nelson likes depth of his top-ranked Minnesota Gophers hockey team

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (Dakota News Now) -The top-ranked Minnesota Gopher hockey team is heading to Fargo for a brutal region tournament like the one we hosted in Sioux Falls a few years back. The winner goes to the Frozen 4... and Luverne’s Jaxon Nelson is one of the leaders of this team so we found some old footage in his Cardinals days.

He loves how deep this team is which should make a big difference in the post season.

Jaxon Nelson says, “Yeah I’d say it’s definitely the deepest team that we’ve had, I agree with that. But it’s also kind of nice because we’ve got 4 lines that can play, 4 lines that can score and 7 defensemen that can play and we’re all contributing and obviously we have 3 power plays as well. When you have 5 minute majors 2 power plays go out there so yeah having a deep team is nice and having a little bit more pressure is nice because we all want to win.”

The Gophers have had a target on their back much of season which is just fine with Jaxon and his teammates. Head coach Bob Motzko was the first Stampede coach in club history before going back to the college ranks and leading St. Cloud and the Gophers to greatness.

The Frozen Four is in Tampa. The Gophers play Canisius on Thursday night in Fargo.

