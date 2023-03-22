Avera Medical Minute
Light snow showers forecasted in South Dakota

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 7:01 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for parts of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa until 7 a.m. Make sure you’re giving yourself plenty of extra time and extra stopping distance. We should be mostly cloudy for the rest of our Wednesday. Highs will be in the 30s for most of us. We’ll start to bring in chances of light snow showers later this evening and overnight, especially along and south of I-90. It looks like most of the higher snowfall amounts will be just to the south and east of Sioux Falls.

Snow will fall apart quickly during the day Thursday, with temperatures remaining around 10 to 20 degrees below normal. Clouds will then clear out throughout the afternoon. Conditions will improve on Friday, but then we once again have chances for light snow on Saturday.

Looking ahead to next week, it’s looking quiet right now. We’ll start off with highs in the 30s on Monday before we see widespread 40s on Tuesday. After that, highs drop back into the mid-30s through most of next week.

