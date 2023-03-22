Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Gov. Noem to sign ‘Evil Foreign Governments’ Bill

Evil bill
Evil bill(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem signed Senate Bill 189 on Wednesday at the 114th Fighter Wing, Joe Foss Field.

This legislation codifies Governor Noem’s Executive Order 2023-02 by restricting state and local governments from contracting with six “Evil Foreign Governments,” including the People’s Republic of China, the Republic of Cuba, the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, the Russian Federation, and the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mission man identified in fatal Sioux Falls hit-and-run
I-29 is now reopen for north and southbound lanes, from Grand Forks to Fargo
I-29 reopened from Watertown to North Dakota state line
SDSU Senior Myah Selland reflects on the end of her career
Emotional NCAA Tournament ending for South Dakota prep and SDSU stars Selland and Burckhard
Iowa woman facing over 50 charges related to voter fraud has trial date moved
"The Department of Corrections is currently having a hard time paying enough to recruit and...
Taxpayers to foot the bill for $13,000 Desk in Secretary of Corrections office

Latest News

Duel County school bus rolls on highway
Duel County school bus rolls on highway
Wild Wednesday: Learning about the Hermann's Tortoise
Learning about the Hermann’s Tortoise
South Dakota Supreme Court hears Bracken v. South Dakota Department of Labor case at SDSU
LIVE: SD Supreme Court traveling session comes to SDSU
Light snow showers forecasted in South Dakota
Light snow showers forecasted in South Dakota