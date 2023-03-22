Gov. Noem to sign ‘Evil Foreign Governments’ Bill

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem signed Senate Bill 189 on Wednesday at the 114th Fighter Wing, Joe Foss Field.

This legislation codifies Governor Noem’s Executive Order 2023-02 by restricting state and local governments from contracting with six “Evil Foreign Governments,” including the People’s Republic of China, the Republic of Cuba, the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, the Russian Federation, and the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

