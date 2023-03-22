Noem signs election bills into law

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem signed 12 election bills into law Tuesday — some of them alongside Secretary of State Monae Johnson.

“South Dakota’s election laws are built with integrity. We have one of the best election systems in the nation,” said Gov. Noem. “With these laws, we will further strengthen our fantastic system and provide accountability for the future.”

The election bills include:

Gov. Noem has signed 183 bills into law and vetoed four this legislative session.

