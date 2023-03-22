Avera Medical Minute
Pierre receives payment from national lawsuit battling opioid epidemic

Opioids
Opioids(CNN Newsource)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to DRG News, the City of Pierre has received the first of 18 annual payments from a settlement of a national class-action lawsuit related to the nation’s opioid epidemic.

Pierre is turning its share over to Capital Area Counseling Service, where psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner Cassie Heuer says it will be used to treat those who have an opioid use disorder and to support those who are in recovery.

The Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) Program is for patients with opioid use disorder and other substance use disorders. There are different treatment options, and with the funding, patients can access a drug that helps curb opioid cravings.

Heuer says helping people overcome opioid addiction is truly a team effort.

“I’ve been very impressed with our substance abuse opportunities that we have here at the clinic. Patients that come to us, they have opportunities for individual counseling, we also have several groups available,” said Heuer.

CACS President and CEO Jennifer Gray says there’s also a public education component.

“There is a lot of research related to MAT and reducing the chances of relapse and overdose, as well as criminal activity, transmission of infectious disease, and so the programs are tailored specifically to the individual. The medication can relieve the withdrawal symptoms, while counseling provides the positive behaviors and skill building,” said Gray.

Gray says their program currently has 10-20 clients.

“What we’re going to be doing as well is providing every current client and new client with a backpack and so in the backpack will be educational materials, it will be hygiene kind of products, it will be also Narcan along with other kind of health and safety items, lock boxes,” said Gray.

The settlement provides between $3,000 and $3,500 a year to the City for 18 years. Pierre recently received its first two payments for a total of about $6,600; all of it has been granted to CACS.

CACS services people in Buffalo, Haakon, Hughes, Hyde, Jones, Lyman, Potter, Stanley, and Sully counties.

