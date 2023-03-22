Rapid City PD speaks on Street Outreach Program in SF

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The ball is rolling on funding for a new Homelessness Street Outreach Program in Sioux Falls.

The program was brought forward by the Homeless Task Force in Sioux Falls in 2022.

Tonight, the city council held its second reading for the ordinance, which was passed by a 7-0 vote.

Sioux Falls City Councilor Rich Merkouris says the idea was modeled by similar street outreach programs.

“We’re really learning from other cities Rapid city, Denver, Tulsa has programs that we learned some things from. So, we’re trying to say let’s take an intentional approach. We use law enforcement officers often to approach individuals who are loitering, or sleeping on the street, or panhandling, and trying a little different approach here,” said Rich Merkouris, SF City Councilor.

Rapid city has one of those similar programs they call “Journey On” which has worked with the Rapid City Police Department for over a year now.

Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick discussed the program’s benefits and how it takes the weight off law enforcement’s shoulders.

“Traditionally through nobody’s fault issues like homelessness have just become a police issue or a police problem over the years so to speak and typically when we respond many times there’s not a lot, we can do law enforcement wise,” said Don Hedrick, Rapid City Chief of Police.

Saying how the program has already significantly impacted the officer’s workload in Rapid City.

“Just last year within 2022, they’ve handled over eleven thousand calls for service that would have normally gone to a police officer, and we found a huge benefit from that because that has allowed our officers to fee up and focus on things that pour community is asking us for,” said Hedrick.

Merkouris recognized how this could benefit the Sioux Falls community.

“One of the best ways that we can encourage our law enforcement right now is providing them with an extra resource that this responsibility does not fall on them alone. Many of our police officer are dealing with things from a domestic dispute to a robbery, and then they’re coming down and trying to extend compassion from someone that is struggling with substance abuse, and that’s a lot to ask of our law enforcement community,” said Merkouris.

Saying they are hopeful to see results similar to that of Rapid City and other communities that offer this.

“We’ll be looking at objective data in two years saying did we see that number go down, if it didn’t go down the program didn’t work, and we’ll have to look at other options,” said Merkouris.

With the ordinance passed tonight the city will now be making plans with an outside organization to create the program.

