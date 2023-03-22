Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Renters feel impacts of inflation in Sioux Falls

By Baylee Peterson
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -With the city of Sioux Falls expanding rapidly, renters in the city could see different costs.

This could depend on the type of unit you are renting, how many people you are living with, as well as location.

Gage Klein is a managing partner at AJ Property Management in Sioux Falls.

He says a large contributing factor to prices is the expansion of the city.

“With Sioux Falls growing a lot you have a lot of people coming into town, that puts an upward pressure on rent values,” said Gage Klein, AJ Property Management managing partner.

Many first time or new renters say they have felt this pressure.

Haley Kindvall has been renting in Sioux Falls for over a year.

She says it can be daunting to budget for rent each month, especially if rent changes.

“As a twenty-four-year-old I feel like I have to budget more than most people because you’re still figuring out your finances in your day-to-day life,” said Haley Kindvall, Renter in Sioux Falls.

Saying she isn’t a stranger to increasing costs.

“We know with inflation everything is going up so rent is most likely going to go up as well but just being more careful with your spending habits right now,” said Kindvall.

However, Klein says there could be a light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to the effects of inflation on rent.

“Renters have probably seen a huge increase between this year and last year, but I think things will kind of stabilize a little bit more as inflation settles down,” said Klein.

For now, Haley says she is looking for ways to keep her rent affordable.

“The struggle for me is I want to be independent and live alone and it’s hard to financially be able to do that with the rent prices right now my only option right now is to have a roommate,” said Kindvall.

While growth in Sioux Falls is inevitable, it can be beneficial for those looking for a place to live.

“As Sioux Falls is growing, there is a lot of building going on as well which is good for renters because that also decreases rents,” Klein.

Renters advise residents to do their research and understand costs when deciding to sign a lease.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mission man identified in fatal Sioux Falls hit-and-run
I-29 is now reopen for north and southbound lanes, from Grand Forks to Fargo
I-29 reopened from Watertown to North Dakota state line
SDSU Senior Myah Selland reflects on the end of her career
Emotional NCAA Tournament ending for South Dakota prep and SDSU stars Selland and Burckhard
Iowa woman facing over 50 charges related to voter fraud has trial date moved
"The Department of Corrections is currently having a hard time paying enough to recruit and...
Taxpayers to foot the bill for $13,000 Desk in Secretary of Corrections office

Latest News

For 16 years, Movie Mania has been a hub for people in the region to rent their favorite...
South Dakota’s last video rental store set to close
Dakota News Now at 6:30
South Dakota State University and the School of American and Global Studies are hosting the...
SD Supreme Court traveling session comes to SDSU
With the city of Sioux Falls expanding rapidly, renters in the city could see different costs.
Renters feel impacts of inflation in Sioux Falls
Movie Mania is the last video rental store still in business in the state of South Dakota, as...
South Dakota’s last video rental store set to close