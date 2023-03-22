Avera Medical Minute
LIVE @ 9: SD Supreme Court traveling session comes to SDSU

SD Supreme Court hearing Detmers v. Costner
SD Supreme Court hearing Detmers v. Costner(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State University and the School of American and Global Studies are hosting the South Dakota Supreme Court this week for its March 2023 Term of Court.

The justices are on campus Tuesday through Thursday for the court’s spring traveling session, with most public events taking place at the Oscar Larson Performing Arts Center, 1601 University Boulevard, Brookings.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the court will hold oral arguments in the Performing Arts Center’s Larson Memorial Concert Hall, from 9 a.m. to noon both days. The arguments are open to the public, and those who attend must pass through a security screening.

The court will hear oral arguments in four cases both days. The schedule of arguments is as follows:

Detmers v. Costner case:

Wednesday

• 9 a.m. Detmers v. Costner

• 9:45 a.m. State v. Foshay

• 10:30 a.m. Bracken v. DLR

• 11:15 a.m. Estate of Beadle

Thursday

• 9 a.m. State v. Smith

• 9:45 a.m. Estate of Simon

• 10:30 a.m. State v. Banks

• 11:15 a.m. Implicated individual

