Sioux Falls area Jersey Mike’s locations taking part in annual ‘Day of Giving’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jersey Mike’s will be participating in a nationwide Day of Giving on Wednesday, March 29, concluding their 13th annual Month of Giving.

Next Wednesday, both Sioux Falls locations and the Spirit Lake, Iowa location will be donating 100% of sales to the Teddy Bear Den and Family Crisis Centers.

Since 2011, Jersey Mike’s has raised over $67 million for local charities and raised a record-breaking $20 million nationwide in 2022.

All sales, not just profits, will be going to the charities. The company is hoping for a record-breaking thirteenth year, as the #13 is “The Original” on their menu, and a fan favorite.

