Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sioux Falls area Jersey Mike’s locations taking part in annual ‘Day of Giving’

Jersey Mike’s will be participating in a nationwide Day of Giving on Wednesday, March 29,...
Jersey Mike’s will be participating in a nationwide Day of Giving on Wednesday, March 29, concluding their 13th annual Month of Giving.(WNDU)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jersey Mike’s will be participating in a nationwide Day of Giving on Wednesday, March 29, concluding their 13th annual Month of Giving.

Next Wednesday, both Sioux Falls locations and the Spirit Lake, Iowa location will be donating 100% of sales to the Teddy Bear Den and Family Crisis Centers.

Since 2011, Jersey Mike’s has raised over $67 million for local charities and raised a record-breaking $20 million nationwide in 2022.

All sales, not just profits, will be going to the charities. The company is hoping for a record-breaking thirteenth year, as the #13 is “The Original” on their menu, and a fan favorite.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mission man identified in fatal Sioux Falls hit-and-run
I-29 is now reopen for north and southbound lanes, from Grand Forks to Fargo
I-29 reopened from Watertown to North Dakota state line
SDSU Senior Myah Selland reflects on the end of her career
Emotional NCAA Tournament ending for South Dakota prep and SDSU stars Selland and Burckhard
Mildred Quy celebrated 100 years of life over the weekend.
Woman celebrates her 100th birthday, shares her longevity secrets
Iowa woman facing over 50 charges related to voter fraud has trial date moved

Latest News

Opioids
Pierre receives payment from national lawsuit in battling opioid epidemic
41st Street double diamond intersection
Street construction season starting in Sioux Falls
Gov. Kristi Noem signed 12 election bills into law Tuesday — some of them alongside Secretary...
Noem signs election bills into law
Duel County school bus rolls on highway
Deuel County school bus rolls on highway