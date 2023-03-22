Street construction season starting in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Public Works Department is preparing for the upcoming street construction season.

Street construction usually starts in March and ends in early November each year, weather permitting.

This construction includes major projects planned for and budgeted through the City’s Capital Improvement Program, maintenance projects like asphalt overlay and slurry seal that improve ride quality and extend pavement life, and infrastructure projects including sanitary sewer, water mains, storm drainage, street lighting, and traffic signals, says the City of Sioux Falls.

“Maintaining and expanding our street system in Sioux Falls is a critical responsibility of the Public Works department, and we strive to ensure roadway projects are completed in a safe, timely, and cost-effective manner,” said Andy Berg, city engineer. “We have several roadway expansion projects to meet the needs of our growing city while also preserving our existing street network.”

Sioux Falls has more than 3,400 lane miles of roadway, the equivalent of driving from Sioux Falls to San Diego and back. Every four years, the health of Sioux Falls’ roadway pavement is measured using a Pavement Condition Index. The City of Sioux Falls’ most recent pavement management score, issued in 2020, was 70 out of 100, which exceeded the national average.

Berg urged residents to consider alternate routes when possible and to slow down when driving in construction zones.

“The people working are your neighbors, and they’re improving the roadways for everyone. Remember, we are ‘One Sioux Falls.’”

This year’s major infrastructure projects

Continuation of Projects from 2022

41st Street and I-29 Interchange Reconstruction

Project Details 2023 work includes reconstruction of the interchange itself and reconstruction of 41st Street from I-29 to Shirley Avenue. A diverging diamond interchange will be constructed.

Impacts to Drivers At least one lane of traffic in each direction will be maintained on 41st Street during construction in 2023. Some side streets will be closed during construction. The on and off ramps of I-29 will close periodically during construction.

Estimated Timeline Construction to resume on March 27, weather permitting. Final completion in the spring of 2024.

Arrowhead Parkway and Six Mile Road Reconstruction

Project Details Arrowhead and Six Mile Road are being widened to four-lane roadways with center-raised medians. Other work includes underground utility improvements, street lights, and traffic signals.

Impacts to Drivers At least one lane of traffic in each direction will be maintained during construction in 2023.

Estimated Timeline Construction to resume this spring when weather permits. Final completion this fall.



Continuing Partnership with South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT)

Benson Road and I-229 Interchange Reconstruction

Project Details Includes Benson Road from Lewis Avenue to Hall Avenue. Construction of a diverging diamond interchange at I-229. Widening Benson Road to three lanes in each direction west of I-229 and two lanes in each direction east of I-229; underground utility upgrades, new concrete surfacing, and a center median on Benson Road. The project will also include the City’s first triple left turn lane from the I-229 northbound off ramp onto westbound Benson Road.

Impacts to Drivers One lane of traffic in each direction will be maintained during construction west of I-229. Benson Road will be closed east of I-229 during construction in 2023 and will be open during construction in 2024. The on and off ramps of I-229 will close periodically during construction. Nighttime closures of I-229 will occur when new bridge girders are being set.

Estimated Timeline Work is expected to begin April 3, weather permitting. Final completion in the spring of 2025.

Veterans Parkway, Western Avenue to Cliff Avenue

Project Details Similar to previous sections of Veterans Parkway—constructing a six-lane roadway with a raised, landscaped median. Work includes a bridge over 85th Street, a pedestrian underpass, a roundabout at 95th Street and Western Avenue, and reconstruction at the intersections of Cliff Avenue, Minnesota Avenue, and Western Avenue.

Impacts to Drivers Cliff Avenue will be impacted in 2023—one lane of traffic in each direction will be maintained at all times. Minnesota Avenue and Western Avenue will be impacted in 2024—both roadways will be fully closed for a period of time during the summer of 2024. Nighttime closure of 85th Street will occur when new bridge girders are being set.

Estimated Timeline Work is expected to begin in June. Final completion in the fall of 2024.



Ride Improvements on High-Traffic-Volume Streets

Sixth Street, I-229 to Sycamore Avenue Concrete Rehabilitation

Project Details Concrete repairs and asphalt overlay on the western portion of the project. Full depth and partial depth concrete repairs on the eastern portion of the project, including diamond grinding of the pavement to improve the ride quality.

Impacts to Drivers One lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction at all times. Some side streets will be closed during portions of the work.

Estimated Timeline Work is expected to begin in May. Final completion in October.

Cliff Avenue, 11th Street to 26th Street

Project Details Concrete repairs, lighting upgrades, and traffic signal upgrades in 2022. Asphalt overlay in 2023.

Impacts to Drivers One lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction at all times. Some side streets will be closed during portions of the work.

Estimated Timeline Work is expected to begin in June. Work will take approximately one month to complete.

26th Street, Cleveland Avenue to Alpine Avenue

Project Details Concrete repairs and an asphalt overlay. Includes reconstructing 38 accessible curb ramps to meet current standards. Other work includes some minor storm drainage and lighting work.

Impacts to Drivers One lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction at all times. Some side streets will be closed during portions of the work.

Estimated Timeline Work is expected to begin in late June or early July. Completion late this fall.



Other Major Projects

Unity Bridge

Project Details Includes reconstruction of the Unity Bridge and about 900 feet of Sixth Street east to Weber Avenue. Other work includes underground utility improvements, railroad crossing upgrades, and streetscaping. 42-inch bore through quartzite for the underground utilities to cross the railroad tracks. Includes preparatory work for a potential future whistle reduction zone through the downtown area.

Impacts to Drivers Sixth Street is closed during construction. Vehicle traffic is detoured to Eighth Street. The Greenway Trail in this area is closed during construction. Pedestrian traffic on the Greenway Trail is detoured through Falls Park, then along Phillips Avenue to the Arc of Dreams.

Estimated Timeline Work began in mid-February. Final completion in 2024.

85th Street and Cliff Avenue Intersection Reconstruction

Project Details Reconstructing and widening Cliff Avenue from just north of 85th Street to just south of 90th Street. Reconstructing and widening 85th Street from Cliff Avenue to the west about 500 feet. Both streets will be four lanes with a raised center median and turn lanes. Other work includes water main, sanitary sewer, storm drainage, street lighting, and traffic signals.

Impacts to Drivers Both Cliff Avenue and 85th Street will be closed for the duration of construction. Cliff Avenue traffic will be detoured to Minnesota Avenue. 85th Street traffic will be detoured to 69th Street.

Estimated Timeline Work is expected to begin April 3, weather permitting. Completion by mid-August, ahead of school opening.



