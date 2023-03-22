Teddy Bear Den helping expecting mothers in need

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Teddy Bear Den in Sioux Falls is helping expecting & new mothers in need.

The non-profit uses an incentive-based program to educate limited-income women in the community. Executive Director Sandy Lown joined us in studio to talk about the program.

