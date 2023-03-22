Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Teddy Bear Den helping expecting mothers in need

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Teddy Bear Den in Sioux Falls is helping expecting & new mothers in need.

The non-profit uses an incentive-based program to educate limited-income women in the community. Executive Director Sandy Lown joined us in studio to talk about the program.

For more information on getting involved or making a donation click here.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mission man identified in fatal Sioux Falls hit-and-run
I-29 is now reopen for north and southbound lanes, from Grand Forks to Fargo
I-29 reopened from Watertown to North Dakota state line
SDSU Senior Myah Selland reflects on the end of her career
Emotional NCAA Tournament ending for South Dakota prep and SDSU stars Selland and Burckhard
Iowa woman facing over 50 charges related to voter fraud has trial date moved
"The Department of Corrections is currently having a hard time paying enough to recruit and...
Taxpayers to foot the bill for $13,000 Desk in Secretary of Corrections office

Latest News

Dakota News Now at 5:00
The non-profit uses an incentive-based program to educate limited-income women in the...
Teddy Bear Den helping expecting mothers in need
This week’s Someone You Should Know is a romance author in Sioux Falls whose writing is...
Someone You Should Know: Sioux Falls author has book turned into movie
This week’s Someone You Should Know is a romance author in Sioux Falls whose writing is...
Someone You Should Know: Sioux Falls author has book turned into movie