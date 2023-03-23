Avera Medical Minute
10pm Sportscast Wednesday, March 22nd

Gopher Hockey, Ryan Jansa, Plays of the Week, Black Hills State and Kenny Brooks
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 12:12 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The top-ranked Minnesota Gopher hockey team plays Canisius Thursday night in Fargo and they expect great crowd support. Ryan Jansa talks about trying to make the Champions Tour. CJ Ham gets a contract extension with the Vikings and Cooper Seamer has the Plays of the Week. We’ll also preview the Final Four, The Black Hills State Yellow Jackets prepare for their second straight Final Four and Kenny Brooks talks SDSU Women’s Basketball.

