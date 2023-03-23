10pm Sportscast Wednesday, March 22nd

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The top-ranked Minnesota Gopher hockey team plays Canisius Thursday night in Fargo and they expect great crowd support. Ryan Jansa talks about trying to make the Champions Tour. CJ Ham gets a contract extension with the Vikings and Cooper Seamer has the Plays of the Week. We’ll also preview the Final Four, The Black Hills State Yellow Jackets prepare for their second straight Final Four and Kenny Brooks talks SDSU Women’s Basketball.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.