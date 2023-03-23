Aberdeen Chamber of Commerce hosts Campaign School

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Aberdeen is getting a head start on the 2024 election by encouraging local residents to become candidates.

The Aberdeen Chamber of Commerce and the Aberdeen Home Builders Association hosted a Campaign School on Thursday.

Chamber of Commerce President Gail Ochs said their goal is to teach residents that becoming an elected official is an attainable goal.

“We just think it’s extremely important to have strong candidates running for office. There’s nothing worse than an election where there’s nobody running, right? So, we want to make sure that we get in front of potential candidates and get them the information they need. Some will decide to move forward. Some might decide not to,” said Ochs.

The class was led by National Association of Home Builders Vice President Karl Eckhart. Eckhart said that no policy was discussed during the class, but the Home Builders Association does hope to build a relationship with potential future candidates.

“Housing affordability, that’s our goal. That’s a problem that’s happening everywhere in America, and that’s what we’re trying to fix. That’s only going to get fixed if local officials are in favor of more housing supply,” said Eckhart.

During the class, participants learned how to start a successful campaign while working with a low budget. Current incumbents also attended to get a refresher on the best practices for campaigning.

”We’ll start off with why are you running? Then, we talk about fundraising, we talk about how to do research on yourself and on your potential opponents, how to talk to the media, how to then talk to the voters. Do you do direct mail? Do you go online with videos? What’s the right way for your campaign?” said Eckhart.

While local government positions might not be as glamorous as a state or national office, Ochs said its a great opportunity for those who are passionate about their community.

“Certainly, I do hear things like, ‘Oh, I would never do that,’ because sometimes, it seems like a pretty ungrateful job. But certainly, if you’re passionate about your community or passionate about the state and you have skills that you can bring to the table, try it. Do it,” said Ochs.

Local government positions are also critical to create a thriving community.

”The streets getting plowed, having water pressure when you turn on your shower, making sure that your schools are safe and have good teachers, that’s what happens at city council and school board. If there’s people who don’t want to do good government in those positions, then you don’t have a good city,” said Eckhart.

Having multiple candidates running for local government office also makes for a more inclusive election.

”I think it’s democracy at its finest. Usually, in these schools when I do them all over the country, there are opponents in the class. That’s awesome. The more, the merrier. I think that gets more ideas out there. It makes it possible for the constituents to actually find someone they agree with. It also helps turnout. If there’s more people running and more ideas out there, then the person who is like, ‘I hate politicians and I hate politics. Wait a minute, that person said something I agree with.’ Well, now they’re going to vote. There needs to be more ideas in our political system right now. That’s a big problem,” said Eckhart.

The 2023 Campaign School was the second year of the class being offered in Aberdeen, and Eckhart and Ochs both said they’d like to make it an annual event.

