Catch the Greater Sioux Falls Model Train Show this weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Greater Sioux Falls Model Train Show is taking place on March 25 and 26 at the Multicultural Center.

The Dakota Southeastern Division model railroad club will showcase model railroading. Tickets cost $5, and children 12 and under can enter for free.

“It’s an activity with a number of vendors. We’ll have vendors from four states in the region here selling a variety of model trains and model train accessories. We have a number of layouts that we’ll be running by some of our club members and other other members of the community or the area that have model trains that they want to display and run. So you get a variety of engines and trains that are running.”

This event is open to people of all ages but they have special activities for the younger crowd.

“We also have a couple of activities for the children, too — two layouts that kids can actually operate on, and they’ll earn an engineer certificate, and just a couple play areas for kids to play and have some fun with the model train.”

Jim Krekleberg is the chief clerk at Dakota Southeastern Division model railroad club, and he finds joy in sharing his passion for model trains.

“To see the kids’ eyes light up, it’s just fun to watch. You can just see the joy that they have in those trains, and some of them will just walk around the whole layout just following one train around. Some of them will spend hours just watching the train so to me, that’s the fun part is just watching the kids have so much fun.”

Visit dakotasoutheastern.org to learn more.

