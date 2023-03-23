Avera Medical Minute
CJ Ham reportedly to remain with the Minnesota Vikings

Former Augustana Vikings standout will remain with Minnesota
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 12:13 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
EAGAN, MN (Dakota News Now) -Former Augustana running back CJ Ham has reportedly signed a 2-year extension with the Vikings according to his agency.

With some of the veteran salaries they have been dumping like Adam Thielen, I was a little concerned. He’s been an All-Pro fullback during his 7 year career in Minnesota. He was due to make $2.95 million this coming season and count $3.8 million against the salary cap.

Ham was a standout running back at Augie but became a fullback with Minnesota as an undrafted free agent. Very few teams in the NFL use the conventional fullback anymore. But Ham has been a valuable member of this team since 2017.

