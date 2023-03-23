Electric fire ignites Yankton home

Avera Medical Minute
Electric fire lights Yankton home
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 1:27 PM CDT
YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Yankton Fire Department, firefighters fought flames in a central Yankton home for over an hour Wednesday.

Firefighters responded to the fire at approximately 4:45 p.m. and saw heavy smoke and flames coming out the window. They worked for approximately 1.5 hours to extinguish the blaze. The cause of the fire has been determined to be electrical in nature.

The person who lived in the home was not there at the time, and no injuries were reported.

