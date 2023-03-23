Fight continues over potential TikTok ban

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The fight over TikTok continued Thursday on Capitol Hill as the company’s CEO testified in front of the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

On Monday, Bytedance CEO Shou Chew announced that more than 150 million Americans use TikTok, but concerns are mounting from lawmakers over data security and propaganda.

“TikTok has repeatedly chosen the path for more control, more surveillance, and more manipulation. Your platform should be banned,” Chair of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers said.

“Our approach has never been to dismiss or trivialize any of these concerns we have addressed them with real action,” Shou said.

As a growth strategist with Epicosity, Sam Thorson uses TikTok to create marketing campaigns for clients.

“You can not deny that it is a large and powerful communication tool to a very specific group of individuals, catering to that younger audience,” Thorson said.

Thorson points out that TikTok is not the only company taking advantage of your data.

“Meta, Snapchat, Twitter, all of those platforms use data and make data available to advertisers, where the big issue on TikTok is, who has access to that data?” Thorson said.

If the app were banned, businesses that use the platform would be able to pivot elsewhere.

“TikTok in terms of an advertising platform is just a tool in a toolbox, and what I mean by that is there’s a lot of other tools in that toolbox that any size business can leverage to get their message out to the general public,” Thorson said.

Thorson believes the pursuit of answers is the correct approach.

“I do think it is appropriate to have those conversations, we do need to better understand how the data is being captured and how the data is being used to serve the general and so the pursuit of those answers I am all in support of. There’s no harm to it I think we should understand the platform itself,” Thorson said.

In November of last year, Governor Krisi Noem signed an executive order banning state employees from using TikTok on government devices, and earlier this month attorney general Marty Jackley joined a coalition asking TikTok to comply with an investigation that the company violated consumer protections.

