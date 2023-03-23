Avera Medical Minute
Hartford Area Development Foundation announces land acquisition

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HARTFORD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The city of Hartford is getting bigger. The Hartford Area Development Foundation announced on Thursday that they recently closed on two parcels of land totaling nearly 200 acres.

The first parcel is approximately 143 acres and is located to the west of Central States Manufacturing and Black Tie Components. The area is being considered for light industrial, residential and commercial opportunities.

The second parcel is approximately 47 acres and is located south of the Swenson Sports Complex. The land is being considered for the same developments.

The land acquisitions are part of an effort to develop the community and help shape Hartford’s future growth.

To learn more about development possibilities in Hartford, the Development Foundation can be reached at 605-528-3338.

