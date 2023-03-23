Hulu stars from series ‘Reservation Dogs’ coming to Royal River Casino & Hotel

FLANDREAU, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sten Joddi, known for his role as Punkin’ Lusty on Reservation Dogs will be joined by other characters Lil Mike and Bone on Friday, March 24 at Royal River Casino & Hotel. Joddi discussed how he found a role in the streaming series and almost missed his chance when director Sterlin Harjo initially reached out to him. Joddi says the way things worked out was ironic because the streaming series is based on where he grew up near Tulsa.

He also discussed how the show represents Indigenous communities and uses the platform to connect missing links for others.

