March 22nd Plays of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -De Smet’s Damon Wilkinson backs down his defender and turns to the hoop in the Bulldog’s quarterfinal win over Viborg-Hurley.

Sioux Falls Jefferson’s Kaden Year had plenty of dunks in their quarterfinal win over Harrisburg, including this two-handed slam on the fastbreak.

The message was sent and received between Mitchell’s Steele Morgan and Dylan Soulek for the alley-oop in the “AA” Championship game.

Dakota State would rally against Carroll College in the NAIA National Tournament, as Lilli Mackley would put the cap on the first half with this buzzer beater.

And our top play of the week goes to Elk Point-Jefferson’s Devon Schmitz, getting the inbound pass and burying the prayer against St. Thomas More in the Class “A” quarterfinals; on his birthday.

And those are your plays of the week.

