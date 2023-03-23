Motzko and Nelson expect plenty of Gopher hockey fans for Fargo Regional

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (Dakota News Now) -The Minnesota Gophers take the number one ranking into regional play this week in Fargo against Canisius with the winner facing St. Cloud of Mankato for a spot in the Frozen Four.

They’ve been more fun to follow in recent years with Luverne native Jaxon Nelson on the roster and the team being coached by Bob Motzko, the first Coach/General Manager of the Stampede.

Much like when the region tournament was played at the Denny, there should be plenty of UND tickets available for what should be a great crowd to watch playoff hockey. And Gopher fans are very supportive.

Head Coach Bob Motzko says, ”I heard it was sold out but I’m sure it was a lot of green people that bought those tickets so there should be great crowds we’re anticipating. So there will be some excitement in the building.”

Luverne native Jaxon Nelson says, ”There’s a lot of energy in the building and whenever you score the place erupts and it’s a lot of fun. So if the crowds keep coming we’ll keep playing.”

While the Gophers are the obvious favorite to advance to the Frozen Four in Tampa, Motzko knows better. He’s not looking past Canisius with the winner to face another Minnesota team in the championship.

