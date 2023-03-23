Avera Medical Minute
New interim warden named for Sioux Falls correctional facilities

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to a mass email sent to staff at the South Dakota Department of Corrections around 2:55 p.m. Thursday, Teresa Bittinger has been named as interim warden for the Sioux Falls correctional facilities.

In 2021, Governor Noem had appointed Dan Sullivan as the warden of the South Dakota State Penitentiary, following a series of firings within the Department of Corrections.

This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.

