Noem signs pregnancy expenses bill into law

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Thursday, Gov. Kristi Noem signed into law Senate Bill 75, which provides for all pregnancy expenses to be covered by both parents.

“South Dakota will continue to strengthen families and promote life,” said Gov. Noem. “The gift of a child too often comes with financial burden. Mothers should never have to take that on alone. It is the responsibility of both the mother and the father to equally pay expenses related to pregnancy.”

According to Noem’s office, Gov. Noem also signed the following 11 bills to take care of people into law:

Gov. Noem has signed 196 bills into law and vetoed four this legislative session.

