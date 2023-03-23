Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Noem signs pregnancy expenses bill into law

(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Thursday, Gov. Kristi Noem signed into law Senate Bill 75, which provides for all pregnancy expenses to be covered by both parents.

“South Dakota will continue to strengthen families and promote life,” said Gov. Noem. “The gift of a child too often comes with financial burden. Mothers should never have to take that on alone. It is the responsibility of both the mother and the father to equally pay expenses related to pregnancy.”

According to Noem’s office, Gov. Noem also signed the following 11 bills to take care of people into law:

  • SB 67 – Revises provisions related to emergency and involuntary commitment for alcohol and drug abuse
  • SB 89 – Increases the daily maximum award for the alternative care program administered by the Unified Judicial System
  • SB 172 – Makes an appropriation for the design costs related to the health services center at Black Hills State University-Rapid City
  • HB 1022 – Makes an appropriation for increased costs related to the construction of the new state public health laboratory
  • HB 1053 – Prohibits the issuance of a written certification to a pregnant woman or breastfeeding mother for purposes of medical cannabis use
  • HB 1078 – Makes an appropriation to the Department of Human Services for the development and expansion of adult day services programs
  • HB 1079 – Makes an appropriation to the Department of Health to provide grants to support mental health and suicide prevention programs
  • HB 1135 – Provides for transparency in the pricing of prescription drugs
  • HB 1154 – Modifies acceptable conduct for practitioners related to medical cannabis
  • HB 1155 – Adds dental practices as eligible factors to participate in rural health care recruitment assistance program
  • HB 1174 – Provides for appropriate civil commitment of certain persons

Gov. Noem has signed 196 bills into law and vetoed four this legislative session.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mildred Quy celebrated 100 years of life over the weekend.
Woman celebrates her 100th birthday, shares her longevity secrets
Duel County school bus rolls on highway
Deuel County school bus rolls on highway
Movie Mania is the last video rental store still in business in the state of South Dakota, as...
South Dakota’s last video rental store set to close
This week’s Someone You Should Know is a romance author in Sioux Falls whose writing is...
Someone You Should Know: Sioux Falls author has book turned into movie
I-29 is now reopen for north and southbound lanes, from Grand Forks to Fargo
I-29 reopened from Watertown to North Dakota state line

Latest News

Noem vetoes bill classifying marijuana as hemp
Electric fire lights Yankton home
Electric fire ignites Yankton home
Catch the Greater Sioux Falls Model Train Show this weekend
Catch the Greater Sioux Falls Model Train Show this weekend
Run
TenHaken announces return of The 437 Project with Helpline Center