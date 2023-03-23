Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Ryan Jansa is excited to try and qualify for the Champions Tour and compete with world’s best

Sioux Falls golfer gets exemption for Sanford International, wants to make Champions Tour
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 12:15 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -I plan to live vicariously through my friend Ryan Jansa as he tries to get status on the Champions Tour. We told you last week that he has a sponsor’s exemption to play in the Sanford International next fall.

But he’s also planning to try and qualify to play in 11 other tournaments and will eventually go through Q school next year if necessary. The 33-time winner of SDGA championships knows this is a whole different level of challenge but he’s excited about it.

Ryan Jansa says, “The idea does seem kind of hard to believe, it’s like well how can you go out there and compete? Well you just don’t know unless you try. But yeah, to watch these guys last year, some of the ups and downs that they made and just their ability to score and perform at that level is just remarkable.”

Ryan is very confident in his game that he can score well enough. But he doesn’t want to have to say what if in 10 years if he doesn’t try it.

He was on Calling All Sports Tuesday talking more about his attempt to play with the world’s best over the age of 50. His birthday is April 15th...

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mildred Quy celebrated 100 years of life over the weekend.
Woman celebrates her 100th birthday, shares her longevity secrets
I-29 is now reopen for north and southbound lanes, from Grand Forks to Fargo
I-29 reopened from Watertown to North Dakota state line
Mission man identified in fatal Sioux Falls hit-and-run
SDSU Senior Myah Selland reflects on the end of her career
Emotional NCAA Tournament ending for South Dakota prep and SDSU stars Selland and Burckhard
Duel County school bus rolls on highway
Deuel County school bus rolls on highway

Latest News

Gophers home to have solid support from home crowd at Fargo Regional
Motzko and Nelson expect plenty of Gopher hockey fans for Fargo Regional
VA Tech head coach Kenny Brooks has great respect for SDSU Women's program
Virginia Tech coach has great respect for SDSU Women’s Basketball program
March 22nd Plays of the Week
March 22nd Plays of the Week
Ham will reportedly sign a 2-year extension
CJ Ham reportedly to remain with the Minnesota Vikings