Ryan Jansa is excited to try and qualify for the Champions Tour and compete with world’s best

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -I plan to live vicariously through my friend Ryan Jansa as he tries to get status on the Champions Tour. We told you last week that he has a sponsor’s exemption to play in the Sanford International next fall.

But he’s also planning to try and qualify to play in 11 other tournaments and will eventually go through Q school next year if necessary. The 33-time winner of SDGA championships knows this is a whole different level of challenge but he’s excited about it.

Ryan Jansa says, “The idea does seem kind of hard to believe, it’s like well how can you go out there and compete? Well you just don’t know unless you try. But yeah, to watch these guys last year, some of the ups and downs that they made and just their ability to score and perform at that level is just remarkable.”

Ryan is very confident in his game that he can score well enough. But he doesn’t want to have to say what if in 10 years if he doesn’t try it.

He was on Calling All Sports Tuesday talking more about his attempt to play with the world’s best over the age of 50. His birthday is April 15th...

