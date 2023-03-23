Avera Medical Minute
SD Supreme Court hears more cases at SDSU

(USAF / Joshua Magbanua)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State University and the School of American and Global Studies are hosting the South Dakota Supreme Court this week for its March 2023 Term of Court.

The justices are on campus Thursday for the court’s spring traveling session, with most public events taking place at the Oscar Larson Performing Arts Center, 1601 University Boulevard, Brookings.

On Thursday, the court will hold oral arguments in the Performing Arts Center’s Larson Memorial Concert Hall, from 9 a.m. to noon. The arguments are open to the public, and those who attend must pass through a security screening.

The court will hear oral arguments in four cases. The schedule of arguments is as follows, with a 10-minute break between sessions:

Thursday

• 9 a.m. State v. Smith

• 9:45 a.m. Estate of Simon

• 10:30 a.m. State v. Banks

• 11:15 a.m. Implicated individual

