SFPD launches Career Cadets program

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department is partnering with Southeast Technical College to launch a workforce development program called Career Cadets.

According to the department, the program aims to increase access to higher education for those interested in public safety.

Career Cadets will join SFPD in a part-time, civilian role, learning more about the field through direct mentorship from law enforcement professionals, says Officer Sam Clemens.

“We are always looking for ways to innovate our approach to recruitment, and Career Cadets is another testament to how we continue to prioritize positive community engagement,” said Police Chief Jon Thum. “No matter where you are in your career or which field of work you are in, if you are committed to being a positive force in our community and ready to become a law enforcement officer, there is a place for you on our team.”

Cadets who maintain good academic standing will receive a scholarship from Southeast Technical College to cover 12 credit hours. Other benefits include a laptop from the Sioux Falls Development Foundation and access to child care and health care assistance based on financial eligibility and need.

“As we developed the program, one of our hopes was to further the tradition of community-based policing that has been built in Sioux Falls. Looking back to the beginning of my career, I value the support of mentors who taught me that our mission is to show up for the community each day, no matter what they are going through,” said Lieutenant Robert Forster. “Our team looks forward to meeting and working with the inaugural class of Career Cadets and seeing all they will do to positively impact the community.”

The Sioux Falls Police Department says the goal of the program is to ensure that financial circumstances, family commitments, or other barriers do not prevent anyone from a career with the department.

To learn more or apply to join the first class of Career Cadets, visit siouxfalls.org/CareerCadets.

