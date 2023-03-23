Temps to improve on Friday in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’re still dealing with a little bit of light snow and some snow showers to the south. Snow will fall apart quickly during the day today, with temperatures remaining around 10 to 20 degrees below normal. Clouds will then clear out throughout the afternoon. Conditions will improve on Friday as temperatures will warm up into the 30s north and 40s elsewhere.

Our next chance for a wintry mix will be on Saturday across the region. At this point, it doesn’t look like there will be much for accumulating snowfall, but we’ll be monitoring this. Sunday will be quiet, with highs in the 30s across the region.

Looking ahead to next week, it’s looking quiet right now. We’ll start off with highs in the 30s on Monday before we see widespread 40s on Tuesday. After that, highs drop back into the mid-30s through most of next week. Our next chance for precipitation will be next Wednesday/Thursday.

