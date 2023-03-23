Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Temps to improve on Friday in South Dakota

Temperatures in SD
Temperatures in SD(Dakota News Now)
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’re still dealing with a little bit of light snow and some snow showers to the south. Snow will fall apart quickly during the day today, with temperatures remaining around 10 to 20 degrees below normal. Clouds will then clear out throughout the afternoon. Conditions will improve on Friday as temperatures will warm up into the 30s north and 40s elsewhere.

Our next chance for a wintry mix will be on Saturday across the region. At this point, it doesn’t look like there will be much for accumulating snowfall, but we’ll be monitoring this. Sunday will be quiet, with highs in the 30s across the region.

Looking ahead to next week, it’s looking quiet right now. We’ll start off with highs in the 30s on Monday before we see widespread 40s on Tuesday. After that, highs drop back into the mid-30s through most of next week. Our next chance for precipitation will be next Wednesday/Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mildred Quy celebrated 100 years of life over the weekend.
Woman celebrates her 100th birthday, shares her longevity secrets
Duel County school bus rolls on highway
Deuel County school bus rolls on highway
Movie Mania is the last video rental store still in business in the state of South Dakota, as...
South Dakota’s last video rental store set to close
I-29 is now reopen for north and southbound lanes, from Grand Forks to Fargo
I-29 reopened from Watertown to North Dakota state line
This week’s Someone You Should Know is a romance author in Sioux Falls whose writing is...
Someone You Should Know: Sioux Falls author has book turned into movie

Latest News

Sioux Falls high school gymnasts fear district will cut the sport
Sioux Falls high school gymnasts fear district will cut the sport
US DEA warns of deadly drug mixture: Fentanyl and Xylazine
U.S. DEA warns of deadly drug mixture: Fentanyl and Xylazine
Gymnastics Future in South Dakota
Xylazine hard to trace in Fentanyl