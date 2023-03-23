TenHaken announces return of The 437 Project with Helpline Center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Mayor Paul TenHaken announced The 437 Project is returning for its second year to raise funds for the Helpline Center.

On Thursday, September 21, 2023, 12 runners will depart from the west side of South Dakota to begin the 437-mile relay-style journey that was born of a passion for bolstering physical and mental wellness and the often-overlooked connection between the two. The run will take place over 72 consecutive hours and conclude on Sunday, September 24, 2023, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

“The ultimate goal of The 437 Project is to raise statewide awareness and support around the topic of mental illness. Building off the success of last year, we are hoping to have an even bigger and broader impact in 2023.” said Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken.

In 2022 the inaugural event raised over $120,000 for the Helpline Center, which answers mental health and suicide-related calls on the 988 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

“The Helpline Center was honored to be the recipient of the 437 Project Funds. As we traveled across the state with the runners, we heard from so many people about their losses of family and friends to suicide. We made the decision to create a specific website with the funds to provide comfort and support for South Dakotans as they walked through their grief journey. The website helplinecenter.org/loss offers grief resources and also created a beautiful memorial wall to remember those that we have lost to suicide.”

The following returning runners will join Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken:

● Benson Langat | Therapist, Family Service, Inc.

● Kelly Marshall | Account Risk Manager, Risk Administration Services

● Alex Pool | Integration Manager, Helpline Center

In addition, first-year runners and community leaders include:

● Micah Aberson | President, Mammoth Sports

● Carter Gronseth | Emergency Room Nurse, Avera

● Erica Knips | Patient Navigator, Orthopedic Institute

● Lisa Larson | Office Manager, Dobesh Chiropractic

● Dr. Ross McDaniel | Founder and Doctor, ChiroSport

● John Meyer | Entrepreneur & Executive Director of Leadership South Dakota

● Veronica “Roni” Radigan | Psychiatrist, Avera

● Rochelle Sweetman | Health Care Consultant, Marsh McLennan Agency

For more information about The 437 Project, visit the437project.org.

