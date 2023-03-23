Avera Medical Minute
Virginia Tech coach has great respect for SDSU Women’s Basketball program

SDSU will be back again says Hokies coach
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 12:14 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, VA (Dakota News Now) -The South Dakota State women’s season ended Sunday in Blacksburg, VA with a 72-60 loss to top-seeded Virginia Tech.

But Hokies head coach Kenny Brooks gained even more respect for Aaron Johnston’s program than he already had. And knows they will continue to compete with Power 5 schools moving forward.

VA Tech WBB Coach Kenny Brooks says, “I’ve had respect for their program for a very long time. I remember the very first time I encountered a Jackrabbit and we were in Cancun and didn’t know much about the program. And I remember watching them play and immediately I was impressed. Aaron does a tremendous job with his group year in and year out, they’re always there. And I know they’re going to build off of this and I’m sure they’ll be right back in the same situation where they can advance again next year.”

The Hokies move on to Seattle and the Sweet 16 under the direction of Brooks who loves the attention that women’s hoops is getting now. An all-time attendance record was set over the weekend and Cassell Coliseum contrubuted greatly to that with 2 sellouts.

