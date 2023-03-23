Xylazine hard to trace in Fentanyl

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Xylazine was approved for veterinary use only by the FDA.

The drug is a sedative, and it’s extremely dangerous to humans on its own. Now, the drug has been found in mixtures with fentanyl around the country, and fentanyl is already been seen as a crisis in the united states.

“Not only is fentanyl scary, but now we look at xylazine, which does not show up on a fentanyl strip and oftentimes does not respond if someone is using Narcan, so we’re adding two more variables that make it more dangerous and deadly,” said Darcy Jensen, Director at Prarie View Prevention Center.

Since the drug mixture is difficult to trace, there is no telling when or how quickly it could affect communities in South Dakota.

“As of right now, we don’t have any confirmed cases, but that doesn’t mean it’s not here. It might take a little bit for it to get here, but we’re preparing for that,” said Josh Phillips, Captain at the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office. “We hope it never does, but it’s looking like it would eventually creep up this way.”

Xylazine has some horrible side effects.

“If you’re taking any drugs and they’re not from a pharmacy, especially this drug in particular, there’s serious consequences. There is some long-lasting, nonreversible effects. It eats at your skin, you can have amputations. It is a very nasty drug,” said Phillips.

Right now, the best prevention measures are just to bring awareness to the problem and to have conversations about it.

“If you think something’s going on, speak up. At that point, that person is still with us, and we have a chance to make change. If we wait until there’s been an overdose, we know that sometimes people recover from overdoses, sometimes they don’t,” said Jensen. “Make the call, have the conversation because, at this point, there’s still a hope for a future.”

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.