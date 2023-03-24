A cloudy Friday in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We have a Dense Fog Advisory in effect for parts of northern South Dakota until 10 a.m. Give yourself a little extra time, and watch out for slick spots! We’ll be in and out of the clouds for most of our Friday. Most of us will get into the 40s for highs, but northern South Dakota will be stuck in the 30s. Clouds will increase once more Friday night and lead to a slight chance of a light wintry mix on Saturday, but dry air should prevail and limit any precipitation.

Temperatures will cool into the 30s for highs for everyone on Saturday. By Sunday, northern South Dakota will be in the 20s for highs. Morning lows on Sunday morning will fall to the single digits for some, especially to the north.

Looking ahead to next week, it’s looking quiet right now. We’ll start off with highs in the 30s on Monday before we see widespread 40s on Tuesday. After that, highs drop back into the mid-30s through most of next week. Our next chance for precipitation will be next Thursday and Friday, with the temperature warming up after that.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.