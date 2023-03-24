Dakota Territory Gun Show happening over the weekend in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Dakota Territory Gun Show, happening this weekend at the Sioux Falls Convention Center and Arena, is the largest of its kind in North and South Dakota.

The show will take place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $10 per day.

More information can be found on the Dakota Territory Gun Collectors Association website.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.