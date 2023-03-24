Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Dakota Territory Gun Show happening over the weekend in Sioux Falls

By Elle Dickau
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Dakota Territory Gun Show, happening this weekend at the Sioux Falls Convention Center and Arena, is the largest of its kind in North and South Dakota.

The show will take place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $10 per day.

More information can be found on the Dakota Territory Gun Collectors Association website.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The resignation comes as the Brookings School District is on temporary probation from the...
Brookings Superintendent resigns as district sits on probation
Mildred Quy celebrated 100 years of life over the weekend.
Woman celebrates her 100th birthday, shares her longevity secrets
According to a mass email sent to staff at the South Dakota Department of Corrections around...
New interim warden named for Sioux Falls correctional facilities
Duel County school bus rolls on highway
Deuel County school bus rolls on highway
Hostage situation in Yankton leads to arrest
Hostage situation in Yankton leads to arrest

Latest News

A Tea-based industrial company is gave some students a chance to test out their skills in an...
Students test welding abilities in DeGeest Welding Showdown
A Tea-based industrial company is gave some students a chance to test out their skills in an...
Students test welding abilities in DeGeest Welding Showdown
Brooke Reyerson has been an athletic trainer at Northern State University for three years.
March is National Athletic Training Month
As National Athletic Training Month, March honors the medical staff that get athletes back in...
March is National Athletic Training Month
Taxpayers to foot the bill for $13,000 desk in Secretary of Corrections Pierre office
Taxpayers to foot the bill for $13,000 desk in Secretary of Corrections Pierre office