Dress for Success Sioux Falls spring closet sale happening this weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - If you’re looking to refresh your wardrobe, Dress for Success is holding a Spring Closet Sale this weekend.

The nonprofit organization is dedicated to improving women’s lives in the Sioux Falls area. The event is open to the public to come and shop for women’s clothes and support women’s programs at Embe.

“We do this as a fundraiser, but we focus on that career development, the emotional, the physical aspects of employment,” said Women’s Program Coordinator for Embe, Courtney Hardie. “We couldn’t do it without the public.”

The event runs Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to noon.

