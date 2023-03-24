Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Dress for Success Sioux Falls spring closet sale happening this weekend

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - If you’re looking to refresh your wardrobe, Dress for Success is holding a Spring Closet Sale this weekend.

The nonprofit organization is dedicated to improving women’s lives in the Sioux Falls area. The event is open to the public to come and shop for women’s clothes and support women’s programs at Embe.

“We do this as a fundraiser, but we focus on that career development, the emotional, the physical aspects of employment,” said Women’s Program Coordinator for Embe, Courtney Hardie. “We couldn’t do it without the public.”

The event runs Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to noon.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mildred Quy celebrated 100 years of life over the weekend.
Woman celebrates her 100th birthday, shares her longevity secrets
Duel County school bus rolls on highway
Deuel County school bus rolls on highway
Movie Mania is the last video rental store still in business in the state of South Dakota, as...
South Dakota’s last video rental store set to close
This week’s Someone You Should Know is a romance author in Sioux Falls whose writing is...
Someone You Should Know: Sioux Falls author has book turned into movie
I-29 is now reopen for north and southbound lanes, from Grand Forks to Fargo
I-29 reopened from Watertown to North Dakota state line

Latest News

Dakota News Now viewers share photos for National Puppy Day
Dakota News Now viewers share photos for National Puppy Day
The nonprofit organization is dedicated to improving women’s lives in the Sioux Falls area. The...
Dress for Success Sioux Falls spring closet sale happening this weekend
Kids grow up fast, and a nationwide franchise is making their way to the W.H. Lyons Fairgrounds...
‘Just Between Friends’ event helping parents save on clothes
Kids grow up fast, and a nationwide franchise is making their way to the W.H. Lyons Fairgrounds...
‘Just Between Friends’ event helping parents save on clothes