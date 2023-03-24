Avera Medical Minute
Getting up to speed for Avera Race Against Cancer

By Cooper Seamer
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There’s only seven more weeks until the 35th Avera Race Against Cancer. As the date gets closer, some of us at Dakota News Now are working on getting up speed for the race, even those of us who try and stay active whenever we can.

For some, staying active and making a workout part of daily life is the boost they need get going through the day. For Dakota News Now Local Sales Manager Dannette Tobin, that sentiment rings true.

“It does help me mentally and physically, not only in my profession but also as a parent. Mentally, it just helps with clarity on a day-to-day basis. When you wake up and feel good, it kind of help makes every day feel like a Friday.” Tobin said.

For almost three weeks, Tobin and others at Dakota News Now have been going through Avera’s “Couch to 5K” program, getting ready for the health system’s Race Against Cancer in May.

“This week has been great, it’s been phenomenal. We’ve been working on lengthening our intervals, adding more intervals to our workout. So just helping to strengthen us as we get closer to the race.” Tobin said.

Even though she’s no stranger to the race, Tobin said the program has been helping her and others get into race shape.

“There are very creative ways to break it down for each individual, expertise level. I think that they do a really great job here at Avera, breaking it down for all of us, because we are at all different levels as we train.” Tobin said.

Tobin said even though she doesn’t have a specific cause or connection to Avera’s Race Against Cancer, she still runs it whenever she can. That’s because for her, it’s a great way to kick off summer activities and celebrate that feeling with others, all while helping cancer patients and their families.

“The Avera Race has always been something that not personally do I have any stories, but is always just a great community event that they do every year that continues to grow for a very good cause. It’s always over Mother’s Day weekend, and really kind of kicks off and excels the spring time and the summer time, as we all come together as a community and stay healthy,” Tobin said. “People of all different fitness levels that come together, whether they are doing 10-12 miles every weekend, or if they are training for a ‘Couch to 5K.’ It really does accommodate every fitness level as we all come together for a good cause.”

You can find more information on the “Couch to 5K” program by reaching out to Avera McKennan Fitness Center at (605)-322-5300. The deadline to sign-up for the program is March 30.

