Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Girl Scout builds custom kiosk and drive-thru to sell cookies

A Girl Scout entrepreneur who has her customers coming to her and a custom cookie kiosk to buy cookies. (Source: KTUU)
By Dave Allgood and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) - It’s Girl Scout cookie season and one enterprising scout in Alaska has built her own cookie drive-thru.

“Hi, my name is Kaela and I’m a Girl Scout and I’m selling cookies,” Kaela Malchoff said.

And customers seem to be loving the idea.

“I came by and got myself four boxes of cookies,” shared one customer.

Malchoff’s mother said it took her 17-year-old daughter about 3.5 years to get the booth to where it is today.

“My mom, younger sister, and younger brother are helping me in the booth too,” Malchoff said.

Customers said the cookie creation cart has all the ingredients for success.

“It’s great marketing skills, the booth is very attractive and colorful,” another customer said.

Malchoff said she was thinking of a coffee drive-thru when she brought her own kiosk to life.

“It’s very convenient for them just to drive up and get their cookies,” she said.

Malchoff’s mother said she is very proud of what her daughter has created.

Through the end of March, Kaela expects to sell 5,000 boxes of cookies.

Copyright 2023 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The resignation comes as the Brookings School District is on temporary probation from the...
Brookings Superintendent resigns as district sits on probation
Mildred Quy celebrated 100 years of life over the weekend.
Woman celebrates her 100th birthday, shares her longevity secrets
According to a mass email sent to staff at the South Dakota Department of Corrections around...
New interim warden named for Sioux Falls correctional facilities
Duel County school bus rolls on highway
Deuel County school bus rolls on highway
Hostage situation in Yankton leads to arrest
Hostage situation in Yankton leads to arrest

Latest News

The Dakota Territory Gun Show, happening this weekend at the Sioux Falls Convention Center and...
Dakota Territory Gun Show happening over the weekend in Sioux Falls
President Joe Biden meets with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Parliament Hill,...
Biden, Trudeau celebrate ‘inseparable’ US-Canada relations
New York Police Department officers of the emergency service unit arrive at the courthouse...
Powder, threat sent to Manhattan DA investigating Trump
Many community and work groups showed their support for the next generation of leaders at...
Groups gather to support Junior Achievement at bowl-a-thon
FILE - Cooling towers release heat generated by boiling water reactors at Xcel Energy's Nuclear...
Radioactive water leaks at Minnesota nuclear plant for 2nd time