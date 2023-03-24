Groups gather to support Junior Achievement at bowl-a-thon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Many community and work groups showed their support for the next generation of leaders at Empire Bowl on Friday, including a team from Dakota News Now.

Organizers say events like these help provide programming like JA Inspire, which helps students explore different careers.

“Junior Achievement of South Dakota works to prepare students to be successful in the future,” said Junior Achievement of South Dakota President, Kayla Eitrein. “We are in 42 counties in South Dakota, impacting students from kindergarten to 12th grade by having community volunteers to come in and share personal and professional experiences while also going through financial planning or work and career awareness.”

Friday’s event was just one of many ways people can support Junior Achievement. Leaders at the non-profit say they’re always looking for volunteers.

For more details on how you can volunteer with Junior Achievement, head to their website.

