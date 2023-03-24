Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Groups gather to support Junior Achievement at bowl-a-thon

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Many community and work groups showed their support for the next generation of leaders at Empire Bowl on Friday, including a team from Dakota News Now.

Organizers say events like these help provide programming like JA Inspire, which helps students explore different careers.

“Junior Achievement of South Dakota works to prepare students to be successful in the future,” said Junior Achievement of South Dakota President, Kayla Eitrein. “We are in 42 counties in South Dakota, impacting students from kindergarten to 12th grade by having community volunteers to come in and share personal and professional experiences while also going through financial planning or work and career awareness.”

Friday’s event was just one of many ways people can support Junior Achievement. Leaders at the non-profit say they’re always looking for volunteers.

For more details on how you can volunteer with Junior Achievement, head to their website.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The resignation comes as the Brookings School District is on temporary probation from the...
Brookings Superintendent resigns as district sits on probation
Mildred Quy celebrated 100 years of life over the weekend.
Woman celebrates her 100th birthday, shares her longevity secrets
According to a mass email sent to staff at the South Dakota Department of Corrections around...
New interim warden named for Sioux Falls correctional facilities
Duel County school bus rolls on highway
Deuel County school bus rolls on highway
Hostage situation in Yankton leads to arrest
Hostage situation in Yankton leads to arrest

Latest News

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue conducted a water rescue Friday afternoon in downtown Sioux Falls near...
Water rescue made in downtown Sioux Falls
The Dakota Territory Gun Show, happening this weekend at the Sioux Falls Convention Center and...
Dakota Territory Gun Show happening over the weekend in Sioux Falls
The Dakota Territory Gun Show, happening this weekend at the Sioux Falls Convention Center and...
Dakota Territory Gun Show happening over the weekend in Sioux Falls
Many community and work groups showed their support for the next generation of leaders at...
Groups gather to support Junior Achievement at bowl-a-thon