Hostage situation in Yankton leads to arrest

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Yankton Police Department announced in a Facebook post that a man had been arrested after taking two people hostage during a parole check.

The incident happened on the 1700 block of College Street around 3:15 pm. on Thursday when Yankton authorities were assisting Department of Corrections Parole Agents who were checking on a male resident.

When authorities entered the residence, a male occupant fled to a bedroom, taking an adult male and female hostage.

Officers were able to establish verbal contact and negotiate with the suspect, who eventually let the male hostage go.

Around 5:00 p.m., officers entered the room and took the suspect, Ricky Leroy German, into custody and removed the female hostage.

German remains in police custody and charges are forthcoming.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

