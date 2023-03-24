Hostage situation in Yankton leads to arrest

YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Yankton Police Department announced in a Facebook post that a man had been arrested after taking two people hostage during a parole check.

The incident happened on the 1700 block of College Street around 3:15 pm. on Thursday when Yankton authorities were assisting Department of Corrections Parole Agents who were checking on a male resident.

When authorities entered the residence, a male occupant fled to a bedroom, taking an adult male and female hostage.

Officers were able to establish verbal contact and negotiate with the suspect, who eventually let the male hostage go.

Around 5:00 p.m., officers entered the room and took the suspect, Ricky Leroy German, into custody and removed the female hostage.

German remains in police custody and charges are forthcoming.

