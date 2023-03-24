I-29 lane closures planned for 41st Street DDI Construction Project

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation says that northbound and southbound I-29 will be reduced to two lanes in each direction in the passing lanes at the 41st Street interchange beginning Monday, March 27, 2023, while crews begin work on the 41st Street Bridge.

According to the SDDOT press release, on Thursday, March 30, 2023, the I-29 traffic pattern will shift again. The northbound lanes of I-29 will be diverted to the southbound lanes using the crossovers at 26th Street and 49th Street. Traffic will be maintained in the southbound lanes from 7 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. nightly while crews remove the eastbound lanes of the existing 41st Street Bridge deck over the driving lanes of I-29.

Motorists should be prepared for delays and use alternate routes during peak travel times. Drivers are urged to use caution and reduce their speed while traveling through the construction area. Traffic control measures will be in place to guide motorists around all closures.

For commuter route information, please call the project hotline number at 605-884-7189.

For additional details, visit the project website at 41stDDI.Com.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.