Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

I-29 lane closures planned for 41st Street DDI Construction Project

The construction project will take approximately two years.
The construction project will take approximately two years.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation says that northbound and southbound I-29 will be reduced to two lanes in each direction in the passing lanes at the 41st Street interchange beginning Monday, March 27, 2023, while crews begin work on the 41st Street Bridge.

According to the SDDOT press release, on Thursday, March 30, 2023, the I-29 traffic pattern will shift again. The northbound lanes of I-29 will be diverted to the southbound lanes using the crossovers at 26th Street and 49th Street. Traffic will be maintained in the southbound lanes from 7 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. nightly while crews remove the eastbound lanes of the existing 41st Street Bridge deck over the driving lanes of I-29.

Motorists should be prepared for delays and use alternate routes during peak travel times. Drivers are urged to use caution and reduce their speed while traveling through the construction area. Traffic control measures will be in place to guide motorists around all closures.

For commuter route information, please call the project hotline number at 605-884-7189.

For additional details, visit the project website at 41stDDI.Com.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The resignation comes as the Brookings School District is on temporary probation from the...
Brookings Superintendent resigns as district sits on probation
Mildred Quy celebrated 100 years of life over the weekend.
Woman celebrates her 100th birthday, shares her longevity secrets
According to a mass email sent to staff at the South Dakota Department of Corrections around...
New interim warden named for Sioux Falls correctional facilities
Duel County school bus rolls on highway
Deuel County school bus rolls on highway
This week’s Someone You Should Know is a romance author in Sioux Falls whose writing is...
Someone You Should Know: Sioux Falls author has book turned into movie

Latest News

Car
SD HWY 75 reconstruction to begin in April
Tea woman named outstanding elementary principal
A sunrise silhouette of the entrance to the Wounded Knee Massacre memorial in South Dakota.
Tribal nations discuss stolen items from Wounded Knee victims
The Sioux Falls Police Department has launched a new program aimed at getting more people into...
SFPD Launches Career Cadets Program