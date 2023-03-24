‘Just Between Friends’ event helping parents save on clothes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Kids grow up fast, and a nationwide franchise is making their way to the W.H. Lyons Fairgrounds to assist parents with growing children.

The “Just Between Friends” event happens twice a year in Sioux Falls and can be a great way for parents or new parents to save money on children’s clothes or help out other families.

“So actually, I had some family that lives on the west coast and they had one of these. I was looking for a place to sell my kids’ items after they were done using them and we just looked into it and purchased the franchise,” said Just Between Friends owner, Nicole Day.

The event started on Thursday and runs through Saturday.

More information can be found on their website.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.