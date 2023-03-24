Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

‘Just Between Friends’ event helping parents save on clothes

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Kids grow up fast, and a nationwide franchise is making their way to the W.H. Lyons Fairgrounds to assist parents with growing children.

The “Just Between Friends” event happens twice a year in Sioux Falls and can be a great way for parents or new parents to save money on children’s clothes or help out other families.

“So actually, I had some family that lives on the west coast and they had one of these. I was looking for a place to sell my kids’ items after they were done using them and we just looked into it and purchased the franchise,” said Just Between Friends owner, Nicole Day.

The event started on Thursday and runs through Saturday.

More information can be found on their website.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mildred Quy celebrated 100 years of life over the weekend.
Woman celebrates her 100th birthday, shares her longevity secrets
Duel County school bus rolls on highway
Deuel County school bus rolls on highway
Movie Mania is the last video rental store still in business in the state of South Dakota, as...
South Dakota’s last video rental store set to close
This week’s Someone You Should Know is a romance author in Sioux Falls whose writing is...
Someone You Should Know: Sioux Falls author has book turned into movie
I-29 is now reopen for north and southbound lanes, from Grand Forks to Fargo
I-29 reopened from Watertown to North Dakota state line

Latest News

Dakota News Now viewers share photos for National Puppy Day
Dakota News Now viewers share photos for National Puppy Day
The nonprofit organization is dedicated to improving women’s lives in the Sioux Falls area. The...
Dress for Success Sioux Falls spring closet sale happening this weekend
The nonprofit organization is dedicated to improving women’s lives in the Sioux Falls area. The...
Dress for Success Sioux Falls spring closet sale happening this weekend
Kids grow up fast, and a nationwide franchise is making their way to the W.H. Lyons Fairgrounds...
‘Just Between Friends’ event helping parents save on clothes