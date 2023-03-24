March is National Athletic Training Month

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As National Athletic Training Month, March honors the medical staff that get athletes back in the game after an injury.

Northern State University game days are some of the most anticipated events in the Hub City. The faces you might not see on the big screen, however, are athletic trainers.

There are over a dozen Sanford Orthopedics and Sports Medicine staff currently working with NSU, including Brooke Reyerson.

Reyerson, a Minnesota native, decided she wanted to become an athletic trainer during her sophomore year of high school after an athletic trainer helped her come back form an ACL tear.

”Just seeing how she was excited to come to my basketball games and things afterward and see me back on the court, was something that I was like I would like to do that for people,” said Reyerson.

Reyerson was hired by Sanford immediately following the completion of her graduate studies at NSU. She has worked with the football and swimming teams for three years, helping athletes like offensive lineman Raynor Bierle overcome their injuries.

”The first game of the season, I went down and fractured, basically, my heel. Throughout the whole deal, it’s been kind of frusterating for awhile since I came here to play. So, the whole atmosphere has been great, very kind of uplifting,” said Bierle.

Although she’s no longer an athlete, Reyerson still feels like part of the team.

“I’m pretty sure I have just as intricate of a game day routine as the athletes themselves do. When we feel a loss, I’m right there next to them like, ‘Hey, we’ll get them next time,’ but it’s tough because everyone is kind of sad and you don’t want to see your athletes sad because you care for them. So, you feel that too,” said Reyerson.

Being an athletic trainer not only includes helping athletes heal physically, but heal mentally as well.

”That’s become a bigger thing, just even here at Northern and with Sanford, is just learning how we can relate to those athletes and how we can be there for them when they’re struggling and not maybe playing right now. If you know the person, it’s easier to kind of be there for them when they’re struggling mentally,” said Reyerson.

The practice of athletic training is also constantly evolving, which Reyerson enjoys.

”I feel like just keeping up with all the current new rehabs and assessments and all the new things that are in the sports medicine world is probably the second most enjoyable thing I love about athletic training,” said Reyerson.

Reyerson said the thing she enjoys the most about athletic training is the bond she forms with athletes and seeing them get back in the game after overcoming an injury.

