Murder suspect arrested in Flandreau

SHELDON, I.A. (Dakota News Now) - The Iowa Department of Public Safety reports that a 41-year-old man from Rock Rapids, Iowa, was arrested in Flandreau Thursday on two Iowa arrest warrants.

At about 4 p.m. Wednesday, the O’Brien County Communication Center received a 911 call about a deceased female located at 604 4th Ave. in Sheldon, Iowa. According to the department, when authorities arrived, they found the female deceased inside her home.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Saturday at the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner, in Ankeny, Iowa.

Around 12 p.m. on Thursday, 41-year-old Nathaniel Kessel of Rock Rapids was arrested in Flandreau, South Dakota, on two Iowa arrest warrants — one count of Felon in Possession of a Firearm (Class D Felony) and one count of Murder in the 1st Degree (Class A Felony).

The Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe Police Department made a coordinated effort with several agencies, including the Flandreau Police Department, Moody County Sheriff’s Office, South Dakota Highway Patrol, and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation to apprehend Kessel, who officials say allegedly killed his mother in Iowa.

According to a spokesperson for the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe, Chief of Police Brian Arnold noticed a vehicle that fit the description provided by Iowa DCI at the Royal River Casino and Hotel and notified other agencies of the discovery.

The suspect was apprehended outside the Native Nations Cannabis Dispensary.

No one was harmed during the arrest and it stands as an example of exemplary coordination among law enforcement agencies.

