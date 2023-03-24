Avera Medical Minute
Overcoming midseason struggles builds Creighton’s “Sweet” postseason run

Former Jackrabbit Baylor Scheierman and Blue Jays to face Princeton tomorrow in Sweet 16
Ex-Jackrabbit Baylor Scheierman on reaching Sweet 16
By Zach Borg
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, KY (Dakota News Now) - Former Jackrabbit Baylor Scheierman and his Creighton Blue Jays are in Louisville for the Sweet 16 where they will face 15th seeded Princeton tomorrow night at 8:00 PM.

Though this was the preseason expectation, it certainly looked like the Blue Jays were going to fall short when they lost 8 of 11 midseason. Creighton got healthy, and got a bit angry, to play their best basketball of the season at the right time.

