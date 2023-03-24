Overcoming midseason struggles builds Creighton’s “Sweet” postseason run

LOUISVILLE, KY (Dakota News Now) - Former Jackrabbit Baylor Scheierman and his Creighton Blue Jays are in Louisville for the Sweet 16 where they will face 15th seeded Princeton tomorrow night at 8:00 PM.

Though this was the preseason expectation, it certainly looked like the Blue Jays were going to fall short when they lost 8 of 11 midseason. Creighton got healthy, and got a bit angry, to play their best basketball of the season at the right time.

