SD HWY 75 reconstruction to begin in April

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The first phase of rebuilding Highway 75 will begin in a few weeks, according to a press release from the City Sioux Center.

Travelers can expect construction signs to begin going up in southern Sioux Center in early April, with traffic changes soon after that. These are estimated times and depend on the weather. The regular work schedule will be Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Anyone can sign up for construction text alerts at SiouxCenter.Org/Alerts.

“We’ve been working toward this construction for many years and are pleased it will soon begin,” said Utilities Manager Murray Hulstein. “As with any construction project, we ask for patience with the inconveniences as we look toward the significant highway improvements.”

Estimated timeline:

· April – Highway traffic (northbound and southbound) shifts to the east side of the existing highway pavement from 20th St. to 13th St. S., and construction begins on the west side. Utility work also begins. Construction will be staged to allow for two-direction traffic (one lane each way) through most of the work and to maintain at least one access to the businesses in the Walmart area throughout construction.

· Mid-Summer– Newly-paved 13th Street S. and 2nd Ave. S. opens. Work on 16th Street S. begins.

· Fall – Highway 75 traffic shifts to new west side pavement. Work begins on the east side.

· Late fall – Paving the east side of Highway 75.

· Spring 2024 – Median paving and landscaping.

The second phase of the Highway 75 redesign is planned for 2024-25 and will stretch from 13th Street S. to 12th Street N.

The Highway 75 redesign is a 2.5-mile project to replace the aging pavement and rebuild the highway in a safety-based design with two lanes of travel in each direction and center turn lanes and medians. This is a shared project between the DOT and the City of Sioux Center.

