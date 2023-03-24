Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

SiouxFalls.Business reports Crawford’s planning multiple expansions

According to a SiouxFalls.Business report, after winning the 2023 Downtown Burger Battle...
According to a SiouxFalls.Business report, after winning the 2023 Downtown Burger Battle competition, the owners of Crawford’s Bar & Grill are planning several expansions including a catering service and a food truck. (Photo credit: SiouxFalls.Business)(SiouxFalls.Business)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to a SiouxFalls.Business report, after winning the 2023 Downtown Burger Battle competition, the owners of Crawford’s Bar & Grill are planning several expansions including a catering service and a food truck.

Crawford’s still has their winning burger, The Truffle Jam Burger, on the menu and guests are still trying it for the first time.

“There have been people who were excited because they didn’t make it down or reservations were hard to get, so there are people now just trying it. It’s worked out really well,” co-owner Paul Ode said.

Nearly two years after purchasing the Phillips Avenue restaurant, the owners attribute their dedication to chef-focused culture for the continued success.

“All our team knows they can play around with food. They can play around with drinks. So we bring a level of flexibility and creativity, and we push them,” Ode said.

The owners are taking steps to bring Crawford’s to the next level by adding an upscale catering service. The sister restaurant, Wagoo Burger, located down the street in Fernson Brewing’s taproom, is also adding a food truck.

“In order to do it to our level of quality, we have to pick a handful of items or some new items that make sense,” Ode said. “It’s exciting. It just keeps all of us busy. It’s fun to work on this stuff with both our internal guys and with Fernson.”

Ode also mentioned in the report that there is a future project in the works to open a location between Brandon and Sioux Falls.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The resignation comes as the Brookings School District is on temporary probation from the...
Brookings Superintendent resigns as district sits on probation
Mildred Quy celebrated 100 years of life over the weekend.
Woman celebrates her 100th birthday, shares her longevity secrets
According to a mass email sent to staff at the South Dakota Department of Corrections around...
New interim warden named for Sioux Falls correctional facilities
Hostage situation in Yankton leads to arrest
Hostage situation in Yankton leads to arrest
Duel County school bus rolls on highway
Deuel County school bus rolls on highway

Latest News

World race in technology highlighted at DSU workshop
World race in technology highlighted at DSU workshop
Academic, business and political leaders met with the Special Competitive Studies Project...
World race in technology highlighted at DSU workshop
Sioux Falls Fire Rescue performed a water rescue Friday afternoon in downtown Sioux Falls near...
Water rescue made in downtown Sioux Falls
Defendants and prosecuting attorneys for South Dakota’s only inmate on death row made their...
Lone SD death row inmate fights sentencing