SiouxFalls.Business reports Crawford’s planning multiple expansions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to a SiouxFalls.Business report, after winning the 2023 Downtown Burger Battle competition, the owners of Crawford’s Bar & Grill are planning several expansions including a catering service and a food truck.

Crawford’s still has their winning burger, The Truffle Jam Burger, on the menu and guests are still trying it for the first time.

“There have been people who were excited because they didn’t make it down or reservations were hard to get, so there are people now just trying it. It’s worked out really well,” co-owner Paul Ode said.

Nearly two years after purchasing the Phillips Avenue restaurant, the owners attribute their dedication to chef-focused culture for the continued success.

“All our team knows they can play around with food. They can play around with drinks. So we bring a level of flexibility and creativity, and we push them,” Ode said.

The owners are taking steps to bring Crawford’s to the next level by adding an upscale catering service. The sister restaurant, Wagoo Burger, located down the street in Fernson Brewing’s taproom, is also adding a food truck.

“In order to do it to our level of quality, we have to pick a handful of items or some new items that make sense,” Ode said. “It’s exciting. It just keeps all of us busy. It’s fun to work on this stuff with both our internal guys and with Fernson.”

Ode also mentioned in the report that there is a future project in the works to open a location between Brandon and Sioux Falls.

