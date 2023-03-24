Students test welding abilities in DeGeest Welding Showdown

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - More high school students are choosing to forego the traditional college route, opting instead to enter vocational programs or trade schools. A Tea-based industrial company is gave some students a chance to test out their skills in an in-demand trade.

Degeest Corporation hosted their third annual Student Welding Showdown on Friday. Students from Harrisburg and Tea performed a welding test similar to the one that is required of welders applying for a position at the company.

“It started four years ago with 17 kids from Tea School in particular, and it’s grown to over 84,” said DeGeest Corporation President, Derek DeGeest.

“Welding, I think it has a lot of different lessons you can put in the real world,” said Harrisburg student, Hunter Wagner. “I think patience and hard work goes a long way.”

“I think it’s here and this is the backbone of this country,” said Tea Student, Jack Daggett. “Anything that you ever see is welded.”

Students competed for individual awards with the winning school taking home a travelling trophy.

