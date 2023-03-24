Avera Medical Minute
USD’s AJ Plitzuweit joins Tasos Kamateros in transfer portal

Vermillion High School alum will have two years of eligibility remaining
USD potentially losing a pair of starters
By Zach Borg
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The transfer portal appears to be hitting the University of South Dakota’s mens basketball program hard.

Today AJ Plitzuweit was the latest Coyote to enter and, should he transfer, will play for his third school since 2018. That’s when the Vermillion High alum’s college career began at Augustana where he was named NSIC Freshman of the Year after averaging 14.6 points per game.

He transferred soon after to USD, where his mother Dawn was at the time head coach of the women’s basketball program. After redshirting during his transfer year, AJ was Summit League Newcomer of the Year in 2020-21, averaging 19 points, 4 rebounds and assists per game.

That season came to a premature end after he suffered a horrific knee injury that would force him to sit out and medically redshirt all of the 2021-22 season.

Returning last year Plitzuweit played in 29 games, starting 27, and averaged just under 12 points per game.

He has two years of eligibility remaining.

This comes about a week after teammate Tasos Kamateros entered the portal. The former walk-on from Greece has averaged 12 points and six rebounds a game the past two seasons and has one year of eligibility remaining.

