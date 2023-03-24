Watertown & USD alum Tia Hemiller named girls basketball head coach at Rapid City Central

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After a stellar high school career in Watertown, Tia Hemiller went to the University of South Dakota and looked good in red over the course of four historic seasons in Vermillion.

She’ll be wearing a different shade of the color now as the gets her first chance to lead a program from the bench.

Hemiller has been named the new head coach of the Rapid City Central Girls Basketball team.

After a championship and All-State career at Watertown, Hemiller would play in a program record tying 135 games over the course of four seasons as a Coyote, starting in 101 of them. The point guard averaged nearly 8 points per game and was instrumental in some of the most historic moments in USD’s early division one era, helping the Yotes win their first Summit League Tournament Title and make their first NCAA Division One Tournament appearance in 2014. As a senior two years later she averaged nearly 11 points per game to help the Coyotes win the WNIT.

Hemiller spent last year as an assistant at Watertown, helping the Arrows reach the state tournament for the first time since the 2009 Arrow state championship team that she started on.

Tia will be the fourth head coach for the Cobbler girls in the last two seasons. They went 6-15 last year.

