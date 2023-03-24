World race in technology highlighted at DSU workshop

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Academic, business and political leaders met with the Special Competitive Studies Project (SCSP) on Friday at Dakota State University. The focus of the discussion was the competition between world powers in terms of technological advances.

Senior Advisor for the SCSP, PJ Maykish, says the best way to understand the SCSP is by looking back to the 1950s during the cold war.

“Where Rockefeller had hired Henry Kissinger to bring together minds from around the country to help the United States organize for the competition against the Soviet Union,” Maykish said.

The SCSP was built out of the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence.

“It’s because artificial intelligence is going to pervade most aspects of society, just like electricity. And we were not organized,” Maykish said.

DSU’s president, Jose Marie Griffiths, was one of 16 people appointed to that commission in 2019.

“At the end of the day, we all felt, we focused on artificial intelligence, but there are many critical emerging technologies that are going to be relevant to national security and we want to sort of move forward,” Griffiths said.

Governor Kristi Noem was one of the political leaders that attended the conference and she spoke about the threat she believes China poses in this race for advances in technology.

“For years, I’ve been an advocate for trying to find the revenue that we needed and the investment that we need to make sure that we, as a state, are being diligent in protecting people’s personal information,” Gov. Noem said.

All of this culminates into why the SCSP is hosting workshops for students across the country.

“We exist in a changing geopolitical environment, and we need to take that into account so our students can understand how they can advocate, how they can develop, and how they can apply technologies in ways that are positive and helpful to the people of the United States,” Griffiths said.

“We’re here today to make that appeal in some sense about how we’re entering potentially a multi-generation competition. We need all hands on deck,” Maykish said.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.