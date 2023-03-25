Aberdeen Wings fall in shootout at Bismarck

Avera Medical Minute
Rally from two down before falling 3-2
By Zach Borg
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (Dakota News Now) - Holding on to a five point lead for the final playoff spot in the NAHL’s Central Division, the Aberdeen Wings rallied from two down at Bismarck to pick up a point in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Bobcats on Friday night.

The Wings spotted the host Bobcats the game’s first two goals, with Brandon Reller scoring at 2:38 in the first and Attila Lippai tallying at 11:28 in the second period. The Wings began their rally minutes later when Roope Tuomioksa feathered a pass to Luke Backel who scored on a 2-on-1, cutting the deficit to 2-1 just before intermission. 6:03 into the third period Alexander Gullichsen scored the equalizer, his 16th goal of the season.

Aberdeen took the game to overtime thanks mostly to the efforts of goalie Cole Moore who stopped 46 shots (The Wings were outshot 48-22).

In the shootout Evan Hunter scored first for Bismarck and three Wings couldn’t get the puck past Hunter Garvey.

The two teams will meet again tomorrow in Bismarck at 7:15 PM.

