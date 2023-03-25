Dakota Territory Trophy Gun Show starts today

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Dakota Territory Gun Collectors Association is holding the annual Trophy Gun Show Saturday and Sunday at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. The event features over 1,200 tables and is the largest gun show of its kind in North and South Dakota.

Baylee was joined by the gun show’s manager, Steve Livermore, to talk about what people can expect to see over the weekend.

The event runs from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Saturday and 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sunday and costs $10 per day.

